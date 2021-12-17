Amazon Off Hook For Daily EU Privacy Fines

By Allison Grande (December 17, 2021, 9:51 PM EST) -- A Luxembourg judge ruled Friday that the country's data protection regulator can't require Amazon to revise its privacy measures by next month or face daily fines of nearly €750,000, finding that the agency had failed to give the e-commerce giant clear instructions on how to comply with its directive. Luxembourg's data protection regulator fined Amazon a record €746 million ($884.9 million) in July for allegedly violating the European Union's stringent data protection rules through its collection and use of personal data. As part of that penalty, the agency ordered Amazon to make a number of changes to how it handles EU consumers' data by Jan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS