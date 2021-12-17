Four Phone Cos. To Pay FCC $6.3M Over 911 Network Lapses

By J. Edward Moreno (December 17, 2021, 6:51 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission announced Friday that it has reached settlements with four major phone providers over noncompliance with the agency's 911 reliability rules, which it began to investigate during network outages that occurred last year. The companies in question — AT&T Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Intrado and Verizon Wireless — agreed to pay a total of $6.3 million and implement a compliance plan. In exchange, the FCC will close its investigations stemming from two instances last year when the companies failed to keep service for emergency calls during outages. The investigations related to several outages on Sept. 28, 2020. Two...

