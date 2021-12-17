Playboy Hit With $100M Suit Over Condom Licensing Deal

By Hailey Konnath (December 17, 2021, 8:16 PM EST) -- A Thai condom company on Friday slapped Playboy with a $100 million breach of contract suit over a licensing deal, claiming the adult entertainment company stole its business, poached its agent and misappropriated licensing funds to pay for its own sexual wellness operations. Thai Nippon Rubber Industry PLC said in its complaint that it invested tens of millions of dollars to obtain and maintain a license with Playboy Enterprises International Inc. for condoms and lubricants. But rather than acting in good faith under the license, Playboy "systematically undermine[d]" TNR as a licensee by shifting away from its historic magazine business, TNR...

