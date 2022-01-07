Carnival Pays $1M Penalty For Enviro Probation Violation

By Carolina Bolado (January 7, 2022, 4:58 PM EST) -- Carnival Corp. agreed Friday to pay a $1 million penalty for violating probation in a long-running criminal case over environmental violations and promised to revamp its internal investigations operations. In a hearing held over Zoom, U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz signed off on the agreement between the cruise line and federal prosecutors that sets various deadlines over the next few months for the company to create an independent analysis group to investigate environmental compliance issues. The judge also scolded the two executives who were at the hearing, Carnival CEO Arnold Donald and Chairman Micky Arison, for repeatedly failing to prioritize environmental...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS