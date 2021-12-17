2nd Circ. Asks BIA If Withdrawn Request Nixes Inadmissibility

By Mike LaSusa (December 17, 2021, 9:07 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Friday asked the Board of Immigration Appeals to clarify whether a Polish green card holder's withdrawal of his application for admission to the U.S. canceled an immigration judge's finding that he was inadmissible. Calling it a case of first impression, the three-judge appeals panel said its authority to hear the case hinged on "whether there was in fact or could be any decision" on a withdrawn application. "That is a question on which neither we nor the BIA have yet spoken in a precedential opinion," the panel said. The case was brought by Bartolomiej Juras, a green...

