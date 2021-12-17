2nd Circ. Revives Investor Suit Against Hain Celestial

By Katryna Perera (December 17, 2021, 10:29 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Friday revived a securities fraud class action initially filed in 2017 against Hain Celestial Group LLC that had accused the food corporation of misleading investors about the profitability of its business, finding the district court had misinterpreted the requirements to bring claims under different clauses of the Securities Exchange Act. Investors brought the claims against Hain and four of its current and former directors. The investors alleged that accounting errors inflated the company's earnings, causing a $1.4 billion loss in market capitalization and a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation. They also alleged that Hain Celestial's top-ranking...

