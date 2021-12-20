Travelers Wants Out of $20M Mobile Calif. Classroom Row

By Shane Dilworth (December 20, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- Two Travelers units want out of covering two subcontractors in disputes accusing them of shoddy work done as part of a $20 million project for the San Francisco Unified School District to construct mobile classrooms, saying that contracts between its insureds and the district are void. A California federal judge will decide whether two Travelers Insurance Co. units should be freed from defending two subcontractors a school district accuses of doing a poor job constructing classrooms. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt) The insurers say in Friday's complaint that without a contractual obligation between the contractors to whom they issued policies and the school...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS