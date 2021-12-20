Court Won't Pause $247M Naval Supply Deal For Protest

By Alyssa Aquino (December 20, 2021, 3:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims refused to pause a $247 million naval supply contract for litigation, ruling that a consulting firm wasn't likely to show that naval officers wrongly knocked its bid as vague. The Naval Supply Systems Command, or NAVSUP, refused to award A.T. Kearney Public Sector and Defense Services LLC one of several contracts intended to address the Navy's supply chain woes after Kearney submitted a "scenario solution" that was allegedly scant on details. Kearney challenged the assessment and argued the agency had ignored its strengths, including its involvement with the Navy on an undisclosed system. But Judge...

