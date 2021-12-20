Insurers Tell 11th Circ. To Nix Medical Co.'s Coverage Suit

By Hope Patti (December 20, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- A pair of insurers told the Eleventh Circuit on Friday that it should uphold the dismissal of a medical company's suit that sought defense coverage for a state attorney general's $6.4 million lawsuit alleging that the company's "seminars" about stem cell therapy were false advertising. Hiscox Inc. and certain underwriters at Lloyd's said "instruction" is not a covered professional service as defined by the terms of the insurance policy of Elite Integrated Medical LLC and its president, Justin Paulk. The policy had been in effect from August 2019 to August 2020. "Nothing in Elite's brief carries its burden to show that...

