Brand Battles: 'Blexit' Foundation Aims To Shut Down TM App

By Tiffany Hu (December 17, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the organization behind conservative activist Candace Owens' "Blexit" campaign wants to shut down a trademark application from a different nonprofit that claims to have coined the term, saying the parties have settled their dispute — plus four other cases you need to know.

'Blexit' Battle

The Blexit Foundation Inc. went to the board on Thursday to oppose a "Blexit" application filed by a Minnesota nonprofit of the same name. The application covers providing online information relating to economic activism and education "in the Black economy" and various...

