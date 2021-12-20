'Pulp Fiction' NFT Lawsuit Presents New IP Battleground

By Daniel Dubin and H. James Abe (December 20, 2021, 4:34 PM EST) -- On Nov. 16, Miramax LLC filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against its longtime collaborator Quentin Tarantino and his wholly owned corporation. The suit alleges that Tarantino's planned auction of seven "exclusive scenes" from the 1994 motion picture "Pulp Fiction" in the form of nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, threatened to breach an agreement in which Tarantino assigned to Miramax "all rights (including all copyrights and trademarks) in and to the Film."[1] Miramax also brings claims for copyright infringement, trademark infringement and unfair competition. Beyond the famous parties involved, Miramax v. Tarantino is notable because it...

