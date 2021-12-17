Trade Court Backs Anti-Dumping Duty For Chinese Crawfish

By Alyssa Aquino (December 17, 2021, 9:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade backed anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese crawfish meat in a Friday opinion that saw the judge sympathizing with some claims challenging the duty as inaccurate but rapping others as "remarkable" and "puzzling." Nanjing Gemsen International Co. Ltd. and two other companies argued that the U.S. Department of Commerce had wrongly raised anti-dumping tariffs by using only Gemsen's dumping margins to calculate the "all-others" rate assigned to crawfish companies that Commerce hadn't separately investigated. Generally, Commerce calculates that all-others rate by averaging the dumping margins of the companies under investigation, the mandatory respondents. But the department set Gemsen's...

