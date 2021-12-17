Investing Portal Settles Out Of SEC's 1st Crowdfunding Case

By Dean Seal (December 17, 2021, 9:26 PM EST) -- The crowdfunding portal implicated in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's first enforcement action involving crowdfunding regulations has reached a settlement with the regulator, according to a court filing Friday. TruCrowd Inc., which does business as Fundanna, has agreed to pay $243,747 in disgorgement, interest and penalties to tie up claims that it ignored red flags about businessman Robert Shumake Jr. and his two cannabis-related companies that raised nearly $2 million in allegedly fraudulent crowdfunding offerings. Company CEO Vincent Petrescu will pay a $9,700 fine to escape the case as well. Neither he nor TruCrowd admit or deny the SEC's allegations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS