3rd Circ. Affirms Unions' Win In Nursing Homes Fraud Case

By Grace Dixon (December 20, 2021, 8:01 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit affirmed a lower court decision tossing nursing home operators' claims that three unions resorted to fraud and extortion to advance bargaining and organizing efforts across locations in the Northeast, keeping the precedential opinion under seal. A three-judge panel on Friday upheld a 2019 decision granting summary judgment to the Service Employees International Union, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East and the New England Health Care Employees Union District 1199. The decision, which again thwarts a chain of nursing homes and assisted living facilities' claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, will stay under wraps until the parties...

