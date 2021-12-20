Target Sanctioned For Losing Track Of Floor Mat After Fall

By Mike Curley (December 20, 2021, 1:20 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge has sanctioned Target Stores Inc. for failing to preserve a floor mat following a customer's fall in one of its stores and presenting the wrong mat as evidence, finding that the store was negligent and that negligence has prejudiced the customer. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi granted a motion from Teresita Kontos for sanctions, but didn't adopt her suggested sanction of an order finding that Target knew the mat she allegedly slipped on was unreasonably dangerous. Instead, the judge will issue a jury instruction saying that the loss of the mat...

