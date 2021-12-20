Calif. Pot Co. Hit With RICO Suit For Transporting Crops

By Madeline Lyskawa (December 20, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- A California cannabis company has been hit with a civil racketeering suit for transporting its wares across a shared private road, allegedly in violation of an easement agreement that was enacted prior to marijuana being legalized in the Golden State. In a complaint lodged Friday in California federal court, property owner JCCrandall LLC sued cannabis company Santa Rita Holdings Inc. asserting that its business activities violate racketeering law, and that the company is unauthorized to use a private road shared by the entities to transport marijuana across its property. JCCrandall also sued Kim Hughes, the owner of the property leased by...

