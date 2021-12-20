3 Firms Shape Sonoco's $1.35B Packaging Co. Buy

By Emma Whitford (December 20, 2021, 6:15 PM EST) -- Global packaging company Sonoco said Monday that it will buy metal packaging maker Ball Metalpack for $1.35 billion in cash, in a deal shaped by Freshfields, Skadden and Latham. Broomfield, Colorado,-headquartered Ball Metalpack formed in 2018 as a joint venture between 51% owner Platinum Equity, an investment firm, and consumer products packaging company Ball Corp. The company makes aerosol cans in addition to metal containers for food and household goods. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is representing Sonoco, while Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP is representing Ball...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS