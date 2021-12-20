'Godzilla' Producers Swiped Sequel Character, Suit Says

By Hailey Konnath (December 20, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- A Denver-based media company has accused the producers behind a recent "Godzilla" movie of brazenly featuring its mountain monster character in the film without permission, according to a copyright infringement suit in California federal court. Summit Kaiju says Legendary ripped off its Batholith mountain beast character (left) to make the "Godzilla" sequel's Methuselah monster (right). In the 2019 film "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," dozens of monsters are intentionally awoken at the same time to wreak havoc on Earth, Summit Kaiju LLC said in its complaint filed Friday. That meant that the company behind the film, Legend Pictures LLC, needed to...

