Doormaker Slams Bid To Duck $10M Of Settlement Coverage

By Ganesh Setty (December 20, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- A lone excess insurer must stop holding out on paying $10 million as part of a North Carolina doormaker's $40 million securities class action settlement, even as the primary insurer and other excess insurers already have honored their coverage obligations, the manufacturer told a North Carolina federal court. The doormaker, Jeld-Wen Holding Inc., rejected Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America's central argument that the underlying securities claims made in 2020 substantially relate to 2018 antitrust claims against the manufacturer, thus constituting a 2018 claim that falls out of Jeld-Wen's 2019-2020 excess policy. "When claims involve different plaintiffs, different defendants, different insureds,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS