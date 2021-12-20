4 Firms Shape Blackstone's $3.6 Billion Bluerock REIT Buy

By Emma Whitford (December 20, 2021, 2:41 PM EST) -- Blackstone Real Estate affiliates plan to buy Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc., according to a Monday announcement, grabbing numerous multifamily properties through a $3.6 billion all-cash deal shaped by four law firms. The New York-based Blackstone will pay $24.25 per outstanding Bluerock share, the announcement said. In addition to a loan book of 24 multifamily assets, Blackstone will come away with 30 properties with about 11,000 units between them, located primarily in Atlanta, Phoenix, Orlando, Denver and Austin, Texas. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is representing Blackstone, while Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, Kaplan Voekler Cunningham & Frank PLC and Vinson &...

