Extradited Russian Charged In $82.5M Insider Trading Scheme

By Brian Dowling (December 20, 2021, 3:20 PM EST) -- A Kremlin-linked Russian national ran a global multimillion-dollar computer infiltration and insider trading scheme with four others based on stolen corporate files ripped from U.S. servers, federal prosecutors in Boston said Monday. Swiss authorities handed over Moscow resident Vladislav Klyushin, a 41-year-old lawyer who runs the technology company M-13, to U.S. prosecutors on Saturday, and he is being held at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility. Klyushin associate Ivan Ermakov broke into the servers of two U.S.-based vendors that companies use to make financial filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to an accompanying civil lawsuit filed by the regulator....

