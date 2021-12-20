Ex-WilmerHale Temp Moves To DQ Judge In Employment Case

By Jack Rodgers (December 20, 2021, 3:48 PM EST) -- A former WilmerHale document reviewer said U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman should be disqualified from overseeing a Southern District of New York suit that accuses him of extorting his former law firm because of the judge's alleged previous employment there. Andrew Delaney, who worked as a Thai language document reviewer for WilmerHale through staffing agency HC2 or Hire Counsel, said in a motion to recuse Judge Liman Monday that his alleged former work as a WilmerHale partner was a conflict of interest. Judge Liman's relationships with two current WilmerHale partners, Jay Holtmeier and Jamie Gorelick, contributed to "rulings against Delaney...

