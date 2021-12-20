US TV Studios Win Another Suit Against Pirate Websites

By Silvia Martelli (December 20, 2021, 5:45 PM GMT) -- Disney, Columbia Pictures and other major entertainment studios scored another win Monday in their fight against illegal streaming platforms as a London judge granted website blocking orders against six U.K. telecommunications companies. The High Court granted an injunction against 15 streaming platforms provided by six U.K. leading internet service providers, including Virgin Media Ltd., British Telecommunications PLC and Sky UK Ltd. The websites offer copyright-protected film and TV content without a license, the court found. "The available content includes copyright works that are owned by the applicants or their group companies," High Court Judge Adam Johnson said. "None of the target...

