American Finance Trust To Buy $1.3B In Grocery, Retail Assets

By Charlie Innis (December 20, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- American Finance Trust Inc. said Monday it plans to buy a portfolio of shopping centers and grocery store spaces for $1.3 billion from CIM Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., aiming to focus more on necessity-based retail assets. New York-headquartered American Finance said in the same announcement it will sell three office buildings leased to Sanofi SA for $261 million, and will subsequently rebrand itself as "The Necessity Retail REIT." "We are adding significant scale while further enhancing our best-in-class portfolio with pandemic-tested assets on accretive terms," Michael Weil, CEO of American Finance Trust, said in the statement. The deal includes 81 properties...

