The Top UK Class Actions To Watch in 2022

By Christopher Crosby (January 1, 2022, 10:02 PM GMT) -- A bumpy year for class actions in Britain saw the first-ever U.S.-style opt-out case endorsed for competition cases by the Supreme Court, even as justices threw cold water on the future of claims for mass breaches of privacy. But 2022 looks busy for the Competition Appeal Tribunal, which has a full slate of class actions brought by consumers and businesses pursuing credit card companies, truck manufacturers and tech giants for damages. Here, Law360 offers a preview of those and other class actions to watch in 2022. All Eyes On The CAT After Mastercard Certification Lawyers will be watching a £14 billion ($18.5...

