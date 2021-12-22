McKool Smith To Promote 4 To Principal In NY, Texas Offices

By Jack Rodgers (December 22, 2021, 1:05 PM EST) -- McKool Smith Hennigan PC will promote three associates and a senior counsel to principal positions in its New York, Dallas, Austin and Houston offices, the firm announced Monday. Melissa Cabrera, Kevin Hess and Kristin Leveille will all become principals with the firm after working as associates, while Eric Hansen moves to his new principal role after working as a senior counsel, the firm said. The promotions become effective Jan. 1, 2022. Cabrera works in the firm's New York office, while Hess Leveille and Hansen work in three separate offices in Texas, the firm said. In a statement, David Sochia, the firm's...

