EPA Reaches $1.95M Deal For Soil Pollution At Chicago Site

By Morgan Conley (December 20, 2021, 2:43 PM EST) -- The city of Chicago, BNSF Railway and H. Kramer have agreed to pay the federal government $1.95 million to end claims they contributed to lead, zinc and copper contamination in Chicago's Lower West Side, according to court filings Monday. The proposed consent decree, which is subject to court approval, was filed in Illinois federal court alongside the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's complaint. The agreement would settle the EPA's claim for compensation under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act for what it spent pursuing the cleanup of lead, zinc and copper pollution at a site in the city's Pilsen neighborhood,...

