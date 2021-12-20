Firm Fires Back In Legal Malpractice Coverage Dispute

By Shane Dilworth (December 20, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- A law firm told a Georgia federal judge Monday that ALPS Insurance Co. is obligated to defend it in the state court legal malpractice action brought against a former employee, saying there was no way it could have learned about the claim until June 2020. A Georgia law firm told a judge it could not have anticipated a lawsuit against a former employee and should be covered by its insurance policy. (iStock) Edenfield & Cox PC, which now does business as Edenfield Cox & Bruce, also explained that the insurer's policy, which went into effect in July 2019, did not require it...

