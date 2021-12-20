Class Action Claims Philly Apts. Were Unlicensed To Rent

By Matthew Santoni (December 20, 2021, 2:05 PM EST) -- An apartment complex near Philadelphia International Airport did not have a valid rental license from the city for more than a year in 2019-2020, and was therefore barred from collecting rent from hundreds of tenants, a proposed class action filed in Pennsylvania state court claimed. The International City apartment complex had let its rental license lapse between August 2019 and November 2020, and for a few days each in August 2017 and August 2021 -- which meant that it was barred from collecting rent during those times under Philadelphia's City Code, according to the lawsuit tenants Dominique Barge, Carla Diaz and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS