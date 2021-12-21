International Arbitration Pro Joins Brick Court Chambers

By Silvia Martelli (December 21, 2021, 5:21 PM GMT) -- A barrister specializing in international commercial arbitration has joined Brick Court Chambers after six years at Doughty Street Chambers. Emilie Gonin, who joined Brick Court as a tenant on Monday, specializes in investment treaty and international commercial arbitration as well as related commercial litigation, the chambers said. She also has significant expertise in public international law and human rights law. "I am thrilled to be joining Brick Court Chambers, with its stellar reputation for commercial litigation and international arbitration," Gonin said. The barrister has represented parties in more than 30 arbitrations at major venues. They include the International Centre for Settlement...

