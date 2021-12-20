JPMorgan, Wind Farm Debate Definitions In $17M Storm Bill

By Katie Buehler (December 20, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank NA and a Texas wind farm have filed briefs encouraging a federal judge to grant their dueling motions and end a $17 million dispute over electricity charges stemming from February's winter storm, each asserting that their interpretation of their contract is the correct one. In responses filed Friday to each other's summary judgment motions, JPMorgan and Buckthorn Wind Project LLC sparred over what measurement of real-time energy prices should be used to calculate monthly invoices required by their 2016 energy hedge agreement. The dispute centers on the meaning of "locational marginal price." Buckthorn argues the companies intended to...

