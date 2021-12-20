Justices Urged To Undo Fed. Circ.'s Qualcomm Ruling

By J. Edward Moreno (December 20, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- A trio of intellectual property lobbying groups, software company Thales and United Patents LLC told the U.S. Supreme Court to undo a Federal Circuit ruling saying that Apple doesn't have standing to appeal Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings upholding two Qualcomm patents. Engine Advocacy, the App Association, and the Public Interest Patent Law Institute filed a joint amicus brief Friday, and Thales DIS AIS Deutschland GmbH and United Patents filed separate amicus briefs on Monday, all pushing for the Supreme Court to hear Apple's appeal of the appellate court ruling. Upholding the Federal Circuit ruling could lead to fewer post-grant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS