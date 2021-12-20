StarKist Says 9th Circ. Can't Overlook Judge's Stock Conflicts

By Khorri Atkinson (December 20, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- StarKist fired back at "attempts" by classes of canned tuna buyers "to gloss over" the company's argument to a Ninth Circuit en banc panel that class certification in their private price-fixing litigation should be vacated due to stock holdings by a lower court judge or her relatives in several companies involved in the case. The tuna producer doubled down in a reply brief Friday that allowing U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino's July 2019 class certification decision to stand would undermine the public's confidence in the judicial process. "And the risk is all the more acute given that this case is not an isolated instance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS