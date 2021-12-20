Cognizant Slams 'Manifest Errors' Keeping FCA Suit Alive

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 20, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. told a New Jersey federal judge on Monday that he made "manifest errors" in refusing to dismiss a former executive's False Claims Act lawsuit, arguing that the ruling relied on allegations about the company's debt to the government, versus what it actually owed. During an oral argument, an attorney for the business services giant asked U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan to reconsider his August decision upholding Jean-Claude Franchitti's claims that the company cut financial corners with respect to its worker visas and payroll taxes. Judge Sheridan ruled that Franchitti plausibly alleged that Cognizant applied for cheap...

