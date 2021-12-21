Berkley Says Deception Bars Coverage Of Cell Tower Collapse

By Shane Dilworth (December 21, 2021, 2:48 PM EST) -- Berkley Assurance Co. brought a lawsuit in Texas federal court that claims the insurer has no duty to cover a subcontractor accused of causing a cell tower to collapse in June 2020, arguing the company's policy was rendered void by a misrepresentation on its application. The dispute stems from the collapse of a cell tower in Seale, Alabama, in 2020. (AP) Berkley said in Friday's complaint that the application for the commercial general liability policy in question identified the policyholder as Strong Tower Enterprises even though the insurance was being sought for a related company, King's Strong Tower Enterprises. The misidentification of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS