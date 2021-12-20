Contractor Accused Of Bribing Fed For Media Staffing Deal

By Alyssa Aquino (December 20, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- A contractor was accused in Virginia federal court of bribing a federal officer to obtain millions of dollars' worth of staffing contracts with the government agency overseeing the nation's public services media networks, federal prosecutors announced Monday. A grand jury indicted William Snow on Thursday on one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery and three counts of honest services mail fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. "If convicted, Snow faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for conspiracy to commit bribery and honest services mail fraud, fifteen years in prison for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS