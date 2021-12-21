Realtors Group Can't Shake Antitrust Claim Over List Service

By Christopher Cole (December 21, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- The National Association of Realtors has failed to persuade a Washington federal judge to toss an antitrust claim accusing the group of imposing anti-competitive rules over listing services, but the court threw out other claims including defamation. REX-Real Estate Exchange Inc., a Texas-based brokerage firm that lists homes for sale online, claims that the National Association of Realtors triggers inflated fees on sales through its control of multiple listing services, and that it caused Zillow to make website changes that relegate some listings to a section called "other," which caused sales and commissions to dip. This is REX's second go-round at...

