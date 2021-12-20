3rd Circ. Won't Reopen Abused Spouse's Deportation Case

By Alyssa Aquino (December 20, 2021, 7:57 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit refused to reopen an abused spouse's deportation proceedings 17 years after he was ordered removed, saying Monday that it couldn't disturb an immigration appellate board's ruling that the immigrant had waited too long to reopen the case. Domestic violence victims who have been ordered removed have one year after they receive the final deportation order to ask to have their cases reopened. After the federal government certified him as an abused spouse in 2019, Arfan Yasin had petitioned to reopen proceedings regarding a 2002 removal order and urged the Board of Immigration Appeals to waive the filing deadline, saying...

