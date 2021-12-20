No Self-Removal Before Deportation Order, Says 11th Circ.

By Jennifer Doherty (December 20, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- A removal order issued against a Guatemalan woman in 1995 was never executed because she had already left the U.S., an Eleventh Circuit panel ruled Monday, acknowledging that the statute governing such orders was "genuinely ambiguous." The three-judge panel weighed two contradictory readings of Section 1101(g) of the federal immigration statute, which mandates that "any alien ordered deported or removed … who has left the United States, shall be considered to have been deported or removed in pursuance of law." Neither the phrasing of the law nor its statutory context provided clarity, according to the judges. "Accordingly, we must next consider...

