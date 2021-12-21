Taft Stettinius Adds 3 Veteran IP Attorneys In DC

By Jack Rodgers (December 21, 2021, 12:59 PM EST) -- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP has added two intellectual property partners and an intellectual property-focused of counsel to its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Monday. Brian Seal and Thomas Southard will join the firm as partners, while Shaun Gregory joins as of counsel. The three attorneys join the firm from Butzel Long PC. Lacy Johnson, who is the partner-in-charge of the firm's Washington, D.C., office, said in a statement that the firm was excited to welcome the attorneys to its patent-focused practice. "Brian, Tom and Shaun are outstanding lawyers and IP practitioners and bring significant experience to Taft," Johnson said....

