Early Asset Forfeiture Is Key Part Of Criminal Defense Plans

By David Lazarus (December 21, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- Financial penalties in a federal criminal prosecution can be crippling. Asset forfeiture, restitution, criminal fines, False Claims Act and other civil penalties and fines often overlap, and the government has significant latitude to double, or triple, collect. Asset forfeiture is a component of almost all federal criminal prosecutions, and the law on penalties heavily favors the government. Having a financial penalties strategy early in any defense can lead to a significantly improved outcome for individuals and corporations. By all accounts, the U.S. Department of Justice plans to increase its use of asset forfeiture, including seizures and restraining orders. The department is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS