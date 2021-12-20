Calif. Hits Walmart With Suit Over Hazardous Waste Disposal

By Morgan Conley (December 20, 2021, 7:24 PM EST) -- Walmart Inc. was slapped with a lawsuit Monday by California state and local officials alleging that the retail giant illegally dumps tens of thousands of pounds of hazardous waste into local landfills each year, putting public health and the environment at risk. California officials on Monday accused Walmart of illegally dumping hazardous waste into local landfills. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Filed Monday in Alameda County Superior Court by state Attorney General Rob Bonta, the California Department of Toxic Substances Control and 12 district attorneys, the lawsuit claims that the company's more than 300 retail stores and distribution centers in the state have...

