NJ Judge Agrees To Discipline For Trimming Mayor's Warrant

By Nick Muscavage (December 20, 2021, 4:33 PM EST) -- A New Jersey municipal court judge recently consented to being disciplined after admitting he trimmed a search warrant at the home of an ex-mayor by calling the police in the middle of their search. Judge Guy W. Killen, a former part-time judge in West Deptford and Vineland, consented to a public reprimand and public censure for four counts of violating the Code of Judicial Conduct, according to a discipline notice made public on Monday. Last year, Judge Killen submitted a letter of resignation to the mayor and township committee in West Deptford and Vineland, but he later rescinded his resignation in...

