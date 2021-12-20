Airliner Owner To Face Creditor Dismissal Motion In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (December 20, 2021, 4:33 PM EST) -- Secured creditors of a bankrupt aircraft leasing company told a New York federal judge Monday that they will seek to dismiss the company's Chapter 11 case because they believe it is being run to stall the creditors' foreclosure efforts. During a first-day hearing in the case of JPA No. 111 Co. Ltd and a related company, Benjamin I. Finestone of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP said on behalf of secured lender FitzWalter Capital Partners that the Chapter 11 proceedings were filed for an improper purpose that would harm the value of the two Airbus A350 airliners owned by the debtor...

