SoundExchange Wins Royalty Board Review In Rights Battle

By Andrew Karpan (December 20, 2021, 9:47 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday handed a win to the licensing group SoundExchange in kicking a songwriting royalty rights battle with the cable channel Music Choice to the Copyright Royalty Board, instead of keeping it in federal court. The ruling, from Judge Reggie B. Walton of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, came down over a year after SoundExchange Inc. and Music Choice sent in competing briefs on the ultimate jurisdiction of a lawsuit SoundExchange filed in 2019 alleging that Music Choice was shortchanging artists on royalties for songs the cable service plays on the over 50...

