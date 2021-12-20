Alex Jones Wants Court To Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena

By Hailey Konnath (December 20, 2021, 10:51 PM EST) -- Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Monday asked a D.C. federal court to put to rest subpoenas issued by the U.S. House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, arguing in a suit that the committee exceeded its authority and violated House rules by issuing the subpoenas. Jones said in his suit that he has informed the Jan. 6 panel that he won't be testifying and plans to withhold documents requested by the committee. Jones pointed to the First, Fourth and Fifth Amendments, which he said protect political and journalistic activity, guarantee him a right of privacy in his...

