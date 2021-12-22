Drivers' Attys Earn $2.5M Fee In $50M Nissan Headlight Deal

By Jonathan Capriel (December 22, 2021, 11:03 AM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge granted final approval to a $50 million settlement plan plus $2.5 million for attorney fees in a suit by a class of Nissan drivers who accused the company of equipping their cars with allegedly defective headlights. U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. on Monday gave his blessing to a deal that has Nissan North America Inc. promising to replace headlamps on 1.43 million Altimas manufactured between 2013 and 2018, according to the agreement. Alternatively, the automaker will reimburse class members — current and former owners and car lessees — who have already paid the $600 to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS