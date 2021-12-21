1st Circ. Says Air Conditioner Fight Belongs In Court

By Caroline Simson (December 21, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- A dispute over a Miami-based air conditioner wholesaler's alleged sabotaging of its deal with a Puerto Rican distributor cannot be arbitrated under a clause the distributor signed with the wholesaler's Japanese parent, the First Circuit ruled Monday. The circuit court ruled that a Puerto Rican district court had been wrong to conclude that the arbitration clause in the contract between the Puerto Rican distributor, Air-Con Inc., and Daikin Industries Ltd. was enforceable with respect to the Miami-based subsidiary, Daikin Applied Latin America LLC. The panel noted that even assuming the agreement was enforceable as to Daikin Industries — an open question since...

