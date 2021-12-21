Green Group Sues To Stop Large-Scale Project In Idaho Forest

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 21, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- An Idaho conservation group has sued the federal government for approving an extensive, 67,800-acre landscape-scale restoration project in the Boise National Forest, arguing it rushed the review process and ignored environmental analysis of the area. In a complaint filed Monday in Idaho federal court, the Idaho Conservation League claimed the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service violated environmental policy in their "rushed" approval of the Sage Hen Project, which includes extensive logging, prescribed burns and road construction on public lands in the Boise National Forest. The group alleges the Forest Service "cut out the public, failed to...

