Texas CBD Retailers Hit With Worker's OT Class Action

By Madeline Lyskawa (December 21, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- The operators of two Texas CBD shops have been hit with a proposed collective action led by a former sales associate, saying the businesses have wrongfully avoided paying overtime wages by sharing staff and sending them home with separate paychecks. In a complaint filed Monday in Texas federal court, Colin Ross sued two CBD USA Plus franchises asserting that despite requiring employees to work at both North Texas locations, the businesses treat the CBD shops as separate entities in order to avoid paying overtime wages in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Jay Ashley and Jamie Ashley were also named...

